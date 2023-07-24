As the Carlee Russell saga unfolds, reports state she is no longer employed by the spa she departed before going missing.

According to The New York Post, Russell has been fired from the Woodhouse spa in Birmingham, Alabama. The owner, Stuart Rome, gave details about the state Russell’s former co-workers were in. “The following day, Saturday, it was the busiest day of the week, and they had to plug along and work and in the off times pass out flyers and other things.”

Rome added, “As the information came out that there were some questionable things, we’ve been a little pissed off, mainly because so many people took so much time out to search.”

Rome revealed that he had to shut down the comment sections of his social media pages as they were flooded with negative comments, which could impact his business.