Carlee Russell’s boyfriend, Thomas Latrell Simmons, is urging social media users to “stop bullying” the woman after authorities raised questions about the story she told authorities. Simmons stated the case may also be a “mental health” issue.

“The only thing I can say is, I want everyone to stop bullying her,” Simmons said to the New York Post. “I know what it seems like what she did. Just stop bullying on social media.”

As questions swirl around Carlee Russell’s disappearance, her boyfriend has asked people to "stop bullying" her and "think about her mental health." @evapilgrim reports. pic.twitter.com/6ChBpgHKtR — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 24, 2023

In case you missed the story, Russell, a resident of Alabama, was reported missing on Thursday after disappearing from a highway. The woman called the police to report a child she saw walking on the interstate. She pulled over to check on the child, also calling a family member to alert them of the situation.

Russell would lose contact with her family during the call but the line remained open. Upon arrival, officers found her car and belongings nearby but no site of Russell and the child.

Russell was traveling home from work and picked up food before stopping on I-459. An eyewitness stated there was another car present at the scene. Russell was stated to have screamed, and it could be picked up on a dropped cell phone, Talitha Russell, her mother, said to AL.com

“My son’s girlfriend heard her asking the child, ‘Are you OK?’ She never heard the child say anything but then she heard our daughter scream,’’ Talitha said. “From there, all you hear on her phone is background noise from the interstate.”

Russell returned home on foot on Saturday, she was checked at the University of Alabama-Birmingham Hospital, and according to USA Today, she was unharmed.

