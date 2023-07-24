In a star-studded Friday night affair, Kim Kardashian set Miami abuzz with her presence at LIV Miami. Following a lavish dinner at the newly opened Gekkō, owned by Bad Bunny, rumors of Kendall Jenner dating the rapper only added to the excitement. The intriguing twist unfolded when Kim was spotted sitting beside Tristan Thompson, her sister Khloe Kardashian’s ex.

Arriving at LIV Miami around 1 a.m., Kim made a stunning appearance in a tight leather black ensemble, ready to party. The DJ booth became her domain as she indulged in 818 shots. Joining her were Swizz Beats, DJ Khaled, and the power couple David and Isabela Grutman, who delivered electrifying performances, rounding off the unforgettable night during the “We The Best Foundation” weekend.