Philadelphia’s rap royalty united to support Gillie Da King as he mourned the loss of his son. Wallo shared an image where Freeway, Meek Mill, and more pulled up on Gillie to offer their support in a trying time.

“Thank you everyone who came through these few days to show big cuzz love,” Wallo wrote. “The hugs, laughs, support means everything!”

According to ABC6-Philadelphia, area police are still investigating the death of Gillie’s son, 25-year-old Devin Spady, known as YNG Cheese. Spady was killed in a triple shooting. Spady was shot in the back in the 5800 block of Mascher Street in the Olney neighborhood. His funeral and viewing service as been set for The Met in Philadelphia.

