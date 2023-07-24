Migos member Quavo has been identified as being aboard a yacht in Miami that was targeted in a thwarted robbery over the weekend.

Reports from the Miami Beach Police Dept. stated that two men on the yacht were angry at the captain once he announced that their rental time was up. Cornell A. Whitfield and Anteneh A. Workeneh allegedly told the captain that they would kill him and throw him in the water. Workeneh and Whitfield are also accused of taking the captain’s cell phone and wallet.

Page Six reported that Quavo, who was aboard the yacht with a group of women, was seen with his hands zip-tied behind his back. He was eventually let go by police, however, no arrests were made.

Advertisement

According to the same report, “[Police] let [Quavo] go later and he and his entourage left in these big black SUVs with blacked-out windows.”