Rolling Loud Miami kicked off its eighth annual event with a powerful panel discussion and in-festival rally in collaboration with the Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC) as part of Rolling Loud Week. The panel featured Rolling Loud Co-Founder Tariq Cherif, BMAC Co-Founder/Chair Willie “Prophet” Stiggers, Congressman Hank Johnson, and Congressman Jamaal Bowman, discussing the RAP Act—a vital step towards protecting artists’ free speech and creative expression in the face of legal challenges.

“This is the most powerful generation we have ever seen, and this is the biggest Hip-Hop festival in the world,” said Willie “Prophet” Stiggers, Co-Founder/Chair of BMAC. “To be able to bring messages of social and racial justice straight to the young people that will lead this nation is a very powerful tool. BMAC appreciates Rolling Loud for this partnership and support around The RAP Act. I thank Congressmen Johnson and Bowman for coming to Miami to spread this message of democracy, equity and fairness. As we celebrate 50 years of Hip-Hop, we must make sure to celebrate and support those fighting to protect the culture.”

Following the panel, a RAP Act rally took place on the Rolling Loud GoPuff Stage, drawing thousands of fans in support of Young Thug and over 500 black men currently facing unjust incarceration. The event also included the presence of five TSU students who won tickets and all-expenses-paid trips through BMAC’s Music Business Accelerator Program at Tennessee State University.

Cherif, who taught a class on touring and talent buying at TSU, saw the winning students create a hypothetical “Rolling Loud Nashville” festival. Their hard work was recognized with VIP tickets and travel expenses covered by the BMAC Board/ELC. To learn more about the RAP Act or take action, you can visit the BMAC website or send an automated letter to your Congressman at RAPACT.ORG. The Rolling Loud Miami festival continues to use its platform to advocate for important social issues within the music industry.