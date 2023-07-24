Miami experienced a sizzling performance as Sexyy Red hit the stage at Rolling Loud for the first time, leaving the crowd electrified. The St. Louis sensation brought her contagious energy, igniting the Hoochie Babies with her NSFW bars. From her recent Hood Hottest Princess mixtape, she unleashed a medley of hits, including fan favorites like “Pound Town,” “Female Gucci Mane,” and “Looking For The Hoes (Ain’t My Fault).”

The audience roared enthusiastically as Sexyy’s bass-thumping track, “SkeeYee,” had them chanting along with fiery zeal. The party elevated to new heights when she surprised everyone with a special appearance by Sukihana, performing their collab “Born By The River.”

St. Louis sensation, Sexyy Red, is taking her fans on a scorching summer tour with the #SexyySummer itinerary. Ahead of her debut Rolling Loud Miami performance, Sexyy dropped the NSFW video for “Hellcats SRTS” from her Hood Hottest Princess mixtape.

The video features Sexyy and her crew, including GloRilla, cruising through the streets in sport mode, unapologetically showcasing her love for fast cars, good weed, and generous companions.