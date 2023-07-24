Get ready for your Spotify subscription to cost a little bit more each month. According to The Wall Street Journal, Spotify’s premium individual plan has raised $10.99 monthly.

Beginning Monday (July 24), plans will raise by $1 in North and South America, Europe and Asia. The duo plan will now register at $14.99 and the family plan will go up to $16.99. The premium student account will remain $5.99.

“The market landscape has continued to evolve since we launched,” Spotify said in an emailed statement. “So that we can keep innovating, we are changing our Premium prices across a number of markets around the world. These updates will help us continue delivering value to fans and artists on our platform.”

