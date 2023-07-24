After a brief hiatus following that Aries Spears video drama, comedian Tiffany Haddish is back in the news sharing intimate information about her relationship with Common. Two years ago rapper Common ended their time together after one year of dating.

Now in a new interview Tiffany reveals that the Chicago rapper/actor dumped her over the phone.

The Washington Post reports:

“It wasn’t mutual,” Haddish said, revealing that the rapper broke up with her over the phone. “It was more him saying, ‘I think this relationship has run its course.’ And I was like, ‘Okay. Like you gonna be a 50-year-old single man. Okay?’”

