[WATCH] Beanie Sigel Says He Will Use AI to Infuse His Iconic Voice Into New Music

Beanie Sigel has been around the game for a long time. The Roc-a-Fella legend is getting ready to bless his fans with a new album, but he will use a bit of help from AI. The program won’t write bars or anything for Sigel, but assist in bringing in his old voice.

“New project coming soon,” Sigel revealed to DJUTV. “I think I found a good friend with this AI thing. A lot pfople frown on AI, but I think that’s gonna work for me.

“I was talking to somebody and they told me how you program the AI, you run the vocals through this. Y’all want, what they say, the ‘old Beans’ back? ‘Cause the pen’s still there. It’s just the voice. If y’all want that, I’ma shoot y’all something. So I’m gonna use AI on myself.”

