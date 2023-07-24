Fans really have to stop throwing things. During Drake’s run of shows for the It’s All A Blur tour, women have thrown bras at The Boy. And by his standards, that’s ok. During one of his shows at Barclays Center, a vape was thrown at Drake, and he ripped whoever did it, especially because vaping is illegal in the building.

“Did you throw a vape up here? Come on,” Drake said. “Who threw this? Who threw the vape? “There’s no way you’re taking life seriously if you think I’m gonna pick this vape up and vape with you at the fucking Barclays Center.

“You got some real life evaluating to do throwing this fucking lemon mint vape up here, thinking I’m about to vape with you at the Barclays.”

Advertisement