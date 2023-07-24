Monica will not stand for any violence against women, especially at her shows. Monica stopped in the middle of her set and hopped off stage to stand up for a woman that was being assaulted in the crowd.

Monica was performing at the Riverfront Music Festival in Detroit when she noticed a woman get punched in the crowd. She cut singing to address the fan.

Monica apologized on the stage but would also issue another statement on Instagram in The Shade Room’s comments:

