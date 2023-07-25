Antonio Brown is trying to steal everyone’s girl. AB was on hand at Rolling Loud Miami, and he ran into Yung Miami. The two took a picture, and AB brought it right over to Instagram: “Told Caresha I’m in the city, She don’t need diddy”

AB also performed at Rolling Loud and could be seen flooded by fans in the crowd.

Last week, Adam22 was the subject of online ridicule since his wife filmed a sex tape with porn star Jason Luv. Former NFL star and current rapper Antonio Brown has a visual sexual history of his own and hit Twitter to ask Adam22 to be the next person to sleep with his wife, Lena the Plug.

“Lemme get next @Adam22,” Brown wrote. In response, Adam had a sharp response: “What are you gonna do with it with your little ass meat.”