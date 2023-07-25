Bronny James, the eldest son of LeBron James, suffered cardiac arrest on Monday while practicing at the University of South California, a James family spokesperson revealed to ESPN. James is out of the ICU and in stable condition

“Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest,” a statement reads. “Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information.

“LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

Advertisement

James was preparing for his freshman year at USC.