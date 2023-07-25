Carlee Russell has owned up to pulling a kidnapping hoax. Russell was supposed to meet with the police on Monday. Instead, she submitted a statement through her attorney admitting none of the kidnapping stories she told was true.

Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis read a statement from Emory Anthony read a statement from Russell on Monday:

“My client has given me permission to make the following statement on her behalf. There was no kidnapping on Thursday, July 13, 2023. My client did not see a baby on the side of the road. My client did not leave the Hoover area when she was identified as a missing person. My client did not have help in this incident, that this was a single act done by herself. My client was not with anyone or any hotel with anyone from the time she was missing. My client apologizes for her actions to this community, the volunteers who were searching for her, to the Hoover Police Department and other agencies as well as to her friends and family. We ask for your prayers for Carlee as she addresses her issues and attempts to move forward, understanding that she made a mistake in this matter. Carlee, again, asks for your forgiveness and prayers.”

Also releasing a statement was Russell’s ex-boyfriend, Thomar Latrell Simmons, who stated he was “blindsided” and “disgusted.” He wrote, “Thank you to all my family, friends, and the nation for support through this. “The severity in this matter has not been overlooked, and I deeply respect the genuine support shared during this situation.”

With the confirmation of a hoax, the question now becomes whether Russell will face charges. According to AL.com, no charges are currently lined up against Russell, but a meeting will occur between Derzis and Anthony about the case. In addition, Derzis is speaking with Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office in the Bessemer Cutoff about criminal charges.

Potential charges could be false reporting to law enforcement authorities or falsely reporting an incident. There is also the possibility of a Class A misdemeanor of false reporting to law enforcement, which is punishable by up to one year in county jail or a year of labor in the county.