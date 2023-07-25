DJ Cassidy commemorated the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop with an iconic concert, bringing together fifty legends of Hip Hop’s Golden Era at the historic Radio City Music Hall in New York. The three-hour extravaganza saw legends like Big Daddy Kane, Doug E. Fresh, Rakim, Slick Rick, KRS-One, Sugarhill Gang, and many more take the stage, captivating an enthusiastic audience of all ages who sang along to every word.

What started as a show in DJ Cassidy’s living room became a viral sensation and a beloved televised primetime series on BET. Now, in partnership with the Black Promoter’s Collective, the concert series has become a must-see live experience. Following the sold-out Radio City Music Hall show, Cassidy announced the third installment of the series, set to take place on September 2nd at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The Atlanta concert will feature Akon, Fat Joe, Jagged Edge, Keyshia Cole, Method Man & Redman, Remy Ma, Shaggy, The Lox, and special surprise guests. Tickets are now available for this highly-anticipated event.