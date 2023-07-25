Family of TikToker Arrested In Dubai Pleads For Help From Biden Administration

A viral TikTok star who was arrested in Dubai for screaming in public faces 2 years in prison, according to family.

Tierra Young Allen, 29, was arrested in Dubai in May for yelling at a rental car agent after she was involved in a fender bender.

Tierra, of Houston, arrived in Dubai in April on holiday with a friend.

She was a passenger in a rental car driven by her friend when the accident occurred. The car was impounded along with Tierra’s belongings.

Tierra said she returned to the rental agency after the accident to pick up her ID, credit card, and other belongings in the vehicle.

However, according to Tierra, the rental car agent asked her for a large amount of money to return her belongings.

According to FOX 26 Houston, as the confrontation grew tense, the man yelled at Tierra and she raised her voice back at him.

Tierra was not aware that females are expressly forbidden from raising their voices at men in Muslim countries.

“She found out she could only receive those items if she paid an undisclosed amount of money,” her mother, Tina Baxter told FOX 26 Houston. “She dealt with a very aggressive individual, a young man there who was screaming at her.”

FOX 26 Houston reported that Houston Community Activist Quanell X addressed Tierra’s predicament, saying:

“She is in jail for one reason and one reason alone, she raised her voice. In that country, a female is not even allowed to raise her voice. If she raises her voice it’s punishable by jail time.”

Tierra is not in jail, but her passport has been confiscated and she is not allowed to leave Dubai until her trial. She faces 2 years in prison for yelling at a man in public.

The popular TikTok influencer, who is known as Sassy Trucker, self-titled herself ‘The first female semi truck driver in Dubai’.

Baxter said she has been working to get her daughter out of Dubai. She has been in touch with President Biden’s Justice Department.

“It’s been very emotional. There are some days I stay up all night crying,” Baxter told KRIV-TV.

