Notably known as a part of our childhood—Now and Later® has launched ‘Pause Now, Hustle Later’ with media personality, entrepreneur, and candy lover La La Anthony, to spotlight emerging black-owned businesses in the self-care space and to encourage fans to take a pause NOW, so that they can reset and reenergize for their daily hustle LATER.

In honor of International Self-Care Day, Now and Later and La La are encouraging everyone to take a pause in their day for a moment of self-care. To help fans celebrate, La La has unveiled a hand-picked list of five Black-owned self-care businesses with products and services that can be added to any self-care routine.

Leading into National Black Business month in August, Now and Later is also committing $50,000 in financial support to the selected small businesses through the ‘Pause Now, Hustle Later’ Grant. Each business will receive $10,000 that will help fuel their hustle and aid in their continued growth.The Source zoomed in with Actress LaLa Anthony to get her take on recognizing International Self-Care Day and her collaboration with Now & Later, celebrate the start of National Black Business Month (August 2023) to support leaders and entrepreneurs.

Advertisement

“As a mom and businesswoman, the hustle is a part of my daily grind. I’m always on the go but at the same time, I have to pause and prioritize self-care so that I can show up as my best self,” said La La Anthony. “One of my favorite ways to unwind is to enjoy a sweet treat like Now and Later, and now I get to encourage others to take a pause while also shouting out some of my favorite go-to Black-owned companies.”

La La’s selected self-care brands include:

· Buttah Skincare, a line of highly effective products for both women and men, formulated to target everyday skin conditions leaving skin glowing, healthy, and renewed.

· Fancy Homebody, a clothing brand that offers a variety of loungewear and other essentials that are as chic as they are comfy.

· I See You Wellness, a Brooklyn-based wellness and lifestyle brand that specializes in essential oils, herbal tea blends, bath salts, smudge sprays, and skincare products and hosts virtual healing gatherings.

· Natural Radiant Life, which specializes in clean, plant-based, vegan and organic skin and body-care products.

“Just like the Now & Later brand, I was born in Brooklyn and I love candy, so it was a full circle moment for me to team up with them to award Black Brands with grants to further grow and glow”. Launched in 1962 in Brooklyn, Now & Later is housed by the Ferrara label alongside Brach’s; Nerds; Sweet Tarts; Laffy Taffy; and Trolli.

LaLa loves candy and often resets throughout her busy schedule to exhale, recharge, and focus while savoring her favorite cherry flavored Now & Later. Suggesting that it is quite alright to “Pause Now & Hustle Later” , LaLa shares her list of preferred black owned brands during her self-care time. “I love to indulge in products such as Butta Skin; Fancy Homebody; I See You Wellness; Natural Radiant Life; and Kimberly New York”. In addition to sharing a taste of ideal break time products, she and Now & Later have also teamed up to launch the ‘Pause Now, Hustle Later’ Grant during the month of August. Statistics from the Small Business Administration recognize that 50 percent of small businesses fail within the first five years due to lack of financial resources.

The Source zoomed in with Actress LaLa Anthony to get her take on recognizing International Self-Care Day, her collaboration with Now & Later, and celebrating the start of National Black Business Month to support leaders and entrepreneurs.

Shout out to LaLa and Now & Later for amplifying black entrepreneurs who are on the road to becoming billion-dollar businesses!

Watch the video below!

Written By: @iAmLynnHobson

@LaLa

@NowAndLaterCandy