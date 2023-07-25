Reports are circulating that LeBron James’ 18-year-old son Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest during a work-out at the University of Southern California.

TMZ reports:

A James family spokesperson tells TMZ Sports … “Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information.”

Advertisement

The spokesperson continues, “LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ Sports … a 911 call was made at 9:26 AM Monday from USC’s Galen Center for — the venue where the team plays and practices — and the 18-year-old hooper, who was unconscious, was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Our sources say it was a Code 3 — meaning the ambulance lights and sirens — which signifies the seriousness of the emergency.

Bronny is a rising talent in his sport — he recently committed to the Trojans and is expected to end up in the NBA.

We are keeping him and his family in praters.

Check out some of his recent highlights below.