Quavo was handcuffed on a yacht in Miami as police investigated reports of two men threatening the boat’s captain. According to TMZ, Quavo or anyone else did not get arrested, but the video shows zip ties around the wrist of the rapper as he spoke with officers.

The call was in response to two men who were demanding a refund for the yacht experience once the captain said their rental time was coming to a close. The police report states two men threatened the captain’s life and also threatened to toss him from the boat if the trip ended.

READ MORE: Quavo Hits Usher’s Vegas Residency with His Rumored New Boo

Advertisement

A crew member also stated the captain had his wallet and cell phone taken, but there are contrasting reports of that happening.

Quavo’s attorney, Drew Findling, released a statement: “To be clear Quavo was NOT mentioned in the police report narrative. Not only was Quavo NOT arrested, he is not even listed as a witness to any alleged dispute. Ultimately, no one on the boat was arrested.”