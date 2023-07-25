SOURCE SPORTS: Saquon Barkley and New York Giants Agree to One-Year, $11 Million Deal

The Saquon Barkley holdout from the New York Giants is short-lived. Barkley and the Giants have agreed to a one-year deal worth $11 million. Included is a $2 million signing bonus.

According to ESPN‘s Adam Schefter, Barkley’s new deal is a fully guaranteed $10.1 million. Barkley is also open to $909,000 in incentives, totaling 1,350 rushing yards and a playoff berth, 11 touchdowns, and 65 receptions.

Barkley does not have a “no franchise tag” clause in his new deal.

Last season, Barkley finished with 1,312 rushing yards and ten touchdowns.