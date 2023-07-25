Smino unveils the captivating music video for his latest single, “Ole Ass Kendrick,” from the critically acclaimed album Luv 4 Rent. The video, shot in Smino’s “very fav city,” London, is a visually stunning production directed by Hidji World, known for works with Metro Boomin, ASAP Rocky, and Latto.

Opening in a dry cleaner, the video transitions to two girls gracefully spinning on a carousel dressed in wedding gowns, creating striking imagery that complements the track’s ebb and flow. Smino’s signature delivery and dynamic cadences shine as he raps to the camera and cruises in reverse on a classic convertible. The evocative vignettes mirror the soulful beats of the song, providing a funky and fiery vibe unique to Smino’s style. “Ole Ass Kendrick” is another testament to Smino’s artistry, captivating fans by his creative brilliance.