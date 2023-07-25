Tafari Campbell, a former White House sous chef under former president Barack Obama, has died. Campbell eventually became The Obamas’ personal chef.

According to PEOPLE, on Monday, Campbell died in a paddleboarding accident near the Obama estate at Matha’s Vineyard. He was 45 years old. Campbell was recovered from a pond by divers.

“MSP Underwater Recovery Unit divers made the recovery after the victim’s body was located by Massachusetts Environmental Police Officers deploying side-scan sonar from a boat,” Massachusetts State Police said in the release, noting the recovery was made “approximately 100 feet from shore at a depth of about eight feet.”

The Obamas were not present then but shared a tribute after the news broke, calling him “a beloved part of our family.”