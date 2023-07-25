Tyler, the Creator Reveals He Turned Down JAY-Z’s Deal After Eating Tacos At His House

Tyler, the Creator was a guest on DJ Drama’s Gangsta Grillz Podcast and spoke about fielding label offers earlier in his career. One of those offers came from JAY-Z and Roc Nation.

Tyler revealed Hov had him out to one of his Los Angeles area homes for tacos and offered a deal, which he would eventually deny.

“We just ate tacos,” Tyler said. “We ate some tacos and he wanted to sign us. I was like ‘Man you’re cool, but no.’”

Tyler revealed that he turned down the deal due to wanting full creative control of his work.

You can hear the full episode here.