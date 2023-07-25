Wiz Khalifa Claims “Three Guys In Pooh Shiesty Masks” Tried To Break Into His House

While out on his High School Reunion Tour with Snoop Dogg, Pittsburgh-born slang spitter Wiz Khalifa alleged that his L.A. home was targeted in an attempted breaking and entering.

On Sunday, Wiz tweeted, “3 n****s wit Pooh shiesty masks tried to run in my crib while i was on stage.” The “Black And Yellow” star didn’t reveal anymore details about the robbery, but Wiz is only the latest celebrity to be targeted in a string of home invasions in the Los Angeles area.

Earlier this month, Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles was robbed of over $1 million in money and jewelry from her L.A. home where an entire safe was lifted from the home.

No suspects have been identified or arrested in either incident.