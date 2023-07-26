The Barbie Album is taking the music world by storm as Spotify users streamed its 19 songs a staggering 52 million times in just the opening weekend after its release. According to Music Industry How To, the track “Barbie World” by Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, and Aqua emerged as the most streamed song from the movie’s official album, accounting for 10.3 million of the total streams. Aqua, in particular, experienced a significant boost in popularity, almost doubling its Spotify following within three weeks.

Dua Lipa’s hit single “Dance The Night” just missed out on the title of the most streamed Barbie song, gaining an impressive 10,120,370 streams during the opening weekend and reaching a total of 127,408,954 streams since its release in May. Not far behind, Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For” accrued 9,608,211 additional streams over the movie’s opening weekend, totaling 30,546,883 streams overall.

READ MORE: Nicki Minaj, Issa Rae join celebrities at ‘Barbie’ world premiere

Advertisement

Interestingly, Aqua, known for its iconic song “Barbie Girl” from 1997, experienced a massive surge in listeners, going from 13.5 million to 25.2 million in just three weeks, with almost two million new listeners joining during the opening weekend of the Barbie movie.

Additionally, Ryan Gosling, who stars as Ken in the movie, witnessed a remarkable increase in Spotify listeners, gaining 941,474 new followers within three days, surpassing established artists like Nicki Minaj, Lizzo, and Dua Lipa. The album’s success reflects Barbie’s immense popularity and cultural significance, captivating audiences with its catchy tunes and engaging performances.

The beauty world is also experiencing a Barbie revolution as the iconic doll’s influence permeates beauty and wellness routines. Consumers are embracing Barbie-pink nail art, “Barbie blonde” hair color, and themed services that evoke nostalgia in their self-care practices.

Barbie opens this weekend with $155 million in ticke sales across North America. According to Variety, the film now has the biggest opening of the year and broke the weekend reocrd for a film directed by a woman. Barbie opened in 4,243 locations across the continent.

Fresha, the leading marketplace and booking software for the beauty industry, has witnessed an astounding 508% year-on-year increase in Barbie-inspired services offered by salons. From June 19th to July 19th, 2023, bookings for Barbie-themed treatments like pink hair and nails and platinum blonde makeovers rose by 83% year-on-year.

Google Trends data shows a remarkable 323% surge in “Barbie” searches from July 2022 to July 2023, largely fueled by the highly anticipated Barbie movie release, which has significantly influenced global beauty and wellness trends.