Rolling Loud Miami’s premier sponsor, D’USSÉ Cognac curated a unique mobile podcast studio in collaboration with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN’s Drink Champs Podcast for an exclusive live taping at the event. The dynamic duo engaged in insightful discussions with headlining performers like City Girls, Fivio Foreign, Curren$y, Elliot Wilson from Rap Radar, and media personality Nems while enjoying D’USSÉ cocktails.

The event also saw appearances from athlete turned artist Antonio Brown, 2Rare, Robb Banks, CJ, and media personality YesJulz, who were spotted sipping on D’USSÉ at the backstage sample activation.

“Drink Champs partnering with the D’USSÉ family is always an exciting opportunity.” said N.O.R.E. “After our first podcast pop up last year for Art Basel we had to keep that energy going at Rolling Loud Miami. We’ve got a great episode coming up!”

D’USSÉ’s exciting festival activations continue to make waves nationwide. Following their successful partnership with The NEW Rory and Mal Podcast at Made in America last year, fans can expect more thrilling content throughout the festival season. Additionally, festival-goers had the chance to create custom vinyl and win free festival survival gear at D’USSÉ’s custom vending machine. Stay tuned for the full Rolling Loud Miami episode on Drink Champs Podcast on all streaming platforms in the coming weeks.