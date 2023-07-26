BODYARMOR SPORTS DRINK has exciting news to share as they welcome Pro-Bowler and Cincinnati Bengals star QB Joe Burrow as their newest athlete partner.

The multi-year partnership solidifies Burrow’s place among the impressive athlete roster of BODYARMOR, joining renowned names like Christian McCaffrey, CeeDee Lamb, Donovan Mitchell, Trae Young, Ronald Acuna Jr., Alex Morgan, Sabrina Ionescu, Bryce Young, and more.

As part of this collaboration, Joe Burrow will be prominently featured in national advertising campaigns, local retail events in Cincinnati, out-of-home displays, and digital and social media activations. This partnership further highlights Joe Burrow’s remarkable talent and status as a prominent figure in the sports world while aligning him with BODYARMOR’s commitment to excellence and innovation in the sports drink industry. Fans and enthusiasts can look forward to witnessing this exciting collaboration between the star quarterback and the acclaimed sports drink brand.

Advertisement