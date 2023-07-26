Keke Palmer has revealed her decision to “explore her life” regarding her sexuality. Speaking on The Best Podcast Ever with Raven and Miranda, Keke Palmer spoke about stopping overthinking and just living.

“Why am I overthinking this?” Palmer noted. “I guess you get to the point where I want my life to be my own life.”

Earlier in life, Palmer revealed she avoided her feelings and didn’t “live out” her desires in her relationships.

“There is like an unsaid thing that can make you feel — and because I liked guys too, I was kinda like, ‘Well, we don’t have to talk about it,’” Palmer said. “Because I like guys too, it was like that’s another extra thing that no one really has to know about. I don’t really have to live out.”

Palmer added she has open support from her parents, citing them to have a “whoever cares” demeanor.

