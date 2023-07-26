Rage with Fenty: Rihanna Showcases Baby Bump in Rage Against the Machine Crop Top

Rage with Fenty: Rihanna Showcases Baby Bump in Rage Against the Machine Crop Top

Rihanna hit Beverly Hills streets on Monday, and the baby bump is showing! Hitting the streets, Rih Rih didn’t bring out the Wu-Tang tee this time, instead opting for another iconic group in Rage Against the Machine. The crop was merged with baggy jeans, with the button open for some extra comfort.

Rihanna spotted in Beverly Hills yesterday. pic.twitter.com/49LawIM9Y6 — Rihanna Gallery (@GalerieRihanna) July 26, 2023

Rihanna was spotted in Beverly Hills yesterday wearing a Vintage 90’s “Rage Against the Machine” Tee and her favorite $2,050 Balenciaga Baggy Jeans. Her accessories included a $400 pair of Linda Farrow x Area 1 Oval Sunglasses, a $2,800 @khaite_ny Hobo Bag and her $1,870… pic.twitter.com/xlYZzNfQN6 — KYRA (@_Kyra) July 26, 2023

A barriga enorme 🤰🏽



Rihanna e Rocky foram vistos em Beverly Hills ontem ! pic.twitter.com/7LRYjOj5Ab — Portal Navy Br 🇧🇷 (@portalnavybr) July 26, 2023

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky continues to give parenting goals. The two were in Barbados, and Rihanna shared an image of Rocky holding their son, RZA.

In the picture, Rocky lifts RZA in the sky. She captioned the post “my Bajan boyz.”

35-year-old mogul Rihanna is the first female artist to have ten songs hit one billion streams on Spotify.

The ‘Umbrella’ singer celebrated on her Instagram page, writing ‘Bad gal bili.’

‘Wit no new album…lemme talk my sh*t,’ the Barbardian-born beauty joked, adding a winking emoji with its tongue out next to an emoji of the flag of her home country.

Her last album, Anti, dropped in 2016.

The monumental achievement follows Rihanna’s viral SuperBowl LVII halftime performance, where the former Fenty CEO showed off her baby belly, revealing she was pregnant with her second child.

Arguably one of the most influential singers of the 21st century, Rihanna would go on to release several follow-up, record-breaking albums.

Her 2012 album, Unapologetic, was Rihanna’s first studio record to hit number one on the Billboard 200 chart.

The dedicated philanthropist also ventured out into multiple business ventures in the wake of her musical success.

Following the release of her sixth album in 2016, Rihanna founded Fenty Beauty in 2017.

Now regarded as one of the best makeup and skincare lines on the market, Fenty Beauty is used by 13% of cosmetics and makeup-users in the United States, according to Statista.

One year later, the Diamonds In The Sky singer founded her second successful business, a lingerie line she called Savage X Fenty.

Drops mic. Salute to ‘Bad Gal Bili’!