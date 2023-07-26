STARZ gives fans an exciting Christmas in July gift, unveiling first-look photos from the much-anticipated second season of Power Book IV: Force. The action-packed series returns on Friday, Sept. 1, with midnight ET premieres on the STARZ app and all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms. For viewers in the UK and Ireland, it will be available on the LIONSGATE+ premium streaming platform.

Season two promises more power and more problems as Tommy Egan, portrayed by Joseph Sikora, navigates a dangerous turf war and vies to become the sole drug distributor in Chicago. The sneak peek images also showcase other key characters, played by Isaac Keys, Kris D. Lofton, Manuel Eduardo Ramirez, Adrienne Walker, and Tommy Flanagan.

Power Book IV: Force is part of the expanded Power Universe franchise, with showrunner Gary Lennon leading the team for season two. The series is executive produced by Courtney A. Kemp, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, and Mark Canton, among others. Fans can expect intense drama, gripping storytelling, and high-stakes action in this thrilling installment of the acclaimed Power series.

