Travis Scott is gearing up to transport fans into a mind-bending experience with CIRCUS MAXIMUS, a visual odyssey globally, perfectly accompanied by the speaker-rattling sounds of his upcoming album, UTOPIA. The film, a surreal and psychedelic journey, brings together visionary filmmakers worldwide to explore the human experience and the power of soundscapes.

Written and directed by Travis Scott, CIRCUS MAXIMUS features additional directors like Gaspar Noe, Valdimar Jóhannsson, Nicolas Winding Refn, Harmony Korine, and Kahlil Joseph. With a runtime of 1 hour and 15 minutes, the film promises an immersive and kaleidoscopic adventure for fans.

Ahead of the album’s release, UTOPIA is available for pre-order at shop.travisscott.com, featuring five unique album covers in vinyl, CD, and merchandise box sets. As excitement builds, Travis Scott, Bad Bunny, and The Weeknd have also dropped the video for their new single, “K-POP.”

Travis Scott has also revealed a new cover for the album, which can be seen below.