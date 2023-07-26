Trippie Redd is back with a new single, dropping off “Last Days” ahead of A Love Letter To You 5. The single brought in a sample of “Sextape” from the Deftones and was produced by Zodiac and Pax.

Arriving alongside the new single is the full tracklist for the album, revealing Lil Wayne, Roddy Ricch, The Kid LAROI, Bryson Tiller, and more as features.

Last week, Trippie Redd announced A Love Letter To You 5, set for release on August 4.

The new album is the first in the Love Letter series to release since 2019 and the second full release from the rapper in this calendar year. The first taste of the new album is “Took My Breath Away,” which premiered last month.

Trippie Redd has also announced his highly anticipated Take Me Away Tour, set to take place across North America this fall. The 24-date tour will kick off on August 31 at the Somerset Amphitheater near Minneapolis, MN, and will make stops in cities like Toronto, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, and more before concluding on October 9 in Seattle, WA. Joining Trippie Redd as special guests on the tour will be LUCKI, D.Savage, Ekkstacy, K Sauve, and Jean Dawson on select dates.

The Take Me Away Tour announcement follows Trippie Redd’s recent release of the single “Took My Breath Away” featuring Skye Morales. The song comes after the success of his Mansion Musik mixtape, which debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Rap Albums Chart and #2 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart. Trippie Redd has consistently achieved Top 5 debuts on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart, with the mixtape marking his seventh consecutive entry in the Top 5.

LUCKI, who will join Trippie Redd on the tour, continues to enjoy the success of his album FLAWLESS LIKE ME, featuring collaborations with Future and Babyface Ray. The album’s release was accompanied by a sold-out 25-date tour in early 2023, which included shows in London and Canada.