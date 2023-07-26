Tupac Shakur’s iconic Gold, Ruby, and Diamond Crown Ring, personally designed and commissioned by the legendary rapper in 1996, achieved a groundbreaking milestone at auction, selling for an astounding $1,016,000. This historic sale marks the most valuable Hip Hop artifact ever sold at auction and the only one to surpass the $1 million mark, surpassing its estimated value by more than triple.

Worn by Tupac during his final public appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards in 1996, the ring holds a sentimental inscription “Pac & Dada 1996,” a reference to his engagement to Kidada Jones, his sweetheart.

The auction, which saw an impressive total of $1.8 million, ranks as the second-highest for a dedicated Hip Hop sale at Sotheby’s. Tupac’s custom crown ring embodies his signature aesthetic and is a treasured piece of Hip Hop history. The design, inspired by the crowns of medieval European kings, reflects Tupac’s act of self-coronation and his triumphant journey through a turbulent life. The ring’s central cabochon ruby and diamond embellishments add to its regal symbolism, linking it to the imagery of monarchy and wealth. This legendary artifact is a testament to Tupac Shakur’s lasting impact on music, culture, and the world.

You can see the ring below.