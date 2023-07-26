Drake’s tour has had various special guests from J. Cole to Yankees sluggers Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge. During night two of Drake’s Madison Square Garden stay for the It’s All A Blur tour, The Boy replaced his look-a-like for his mom in the opening and performed “Look What You’ve Done” to her.

Drake’s tour opens with the single, acting like he is reading the lyrics from his teenage rhyme book. The book is previously handed to him by a Degrassi-era lookalike. This time his mom took a seat on the couch. The touching moment led his mom to tears.

After rapping the lyrics to his mom, Drake hugged her before her tears flowed.

Drake raps “Look What You’ve Done” to his mom, Sandi Graham tonight in NYC 🥹 #IAABTour #Night2 pic.twitter.com/x1qiWuCd7Q — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) July 26, 2023

Fans have often said that Drake’s “got that dawg in him,” but this week, he took that statement literally as he was spotted leaving his hotel in New York City wearing a full-head dog mask.

On Thursday, Drake rocked the head-turning (or tail-wagging?) look as he left his hotel to head to his performance at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The black and tan mask (which some say is a Doberman while others say is a rottweiler), which covered his full face and neck, was complimented by a fresh New York Yankees baseball jersey and gray sweats and what appears to be a glass of white wine.

Luckily it appears that the “Hotline Bling” singer could see just fine through the mask’s eyeholes as he successfully made it to his show in Brooklyn (one of several in New York City over the past week). The performances were part of his “It’s All a Blur” U.S. tour with 21 Savage.

While the look may have raised eyebrows, several music insiders have hypothesized that it’s a promotion for his upcoming solo album, For All The Dogs, which is expected to drop within the next couple of weeks.