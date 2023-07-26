Jamie Foxx is back to work, shooting commercials in Vegas and having fun with his friends. Pulling up on Breyon Prescott, Foxx hopped behind a gold drum machine to deliver the beat for his own freestyle about being in Miami, feeling like Uncle Luke.

Prescott delivered a caption to the video: “THIS IS HOW WE HAVE MADE SO MANY #1 HITS TOGETHER. “MILLIONS OF RECORDS SOLD !!! MY BROTHER @iamjamiefoxx IS TRULY THE MOST GIFTED INDIVIDUAL THAT I HAVE EVER WORKED WITH, SO BLESSED TO HAVE HIM BACK !!! THE BEST PART ABOUT HIM IS HE HAS ALWAYS TRUSTED ME !!!”

Over the weekend, Jamie Foxx returned with a three-minute video message for his fans. During the video, Foxx states he “went to hell and back” during his time of illness.

In the video, Foxx thanked his sister and daughter for saving his life, fighting back tears as he detailed his situation while still giving the viewing audience a laugh.

“I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back. I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through,” Foxx said.

Answering questions about his silence, Foxx revealed he did not want his fans to see him in the condition he was in.

“I just didn’t want you to see me like that,” Foxx said. “I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, a television show. I just didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through.”

“But I did go to hell and back,” he added. “My road to recovery had some potholes as well but I’m coming back, and I’m able to work.”

Foxx revealed there may be times in the future that we could see him crying and it’s for the journey that he made through.

You can see his full video below.