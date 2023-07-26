Grammy-nominated artist and entrepreneur Yo Gotti has announced his forthcoming Gangsta Grillz mixtape I Showed U So in collaboration with DJ Drama on August 4th. This project is a follow-up to his acclaimed Gangsta Grillz mixtape I Told U So, released in 2006, which was pivotal in propelling his career. I Told U So featured Slim Thug, Young Buck, Lil Keke, and more.

The Memphis native is celebrating the manifestation of his dreams and achievements, leveraging his 2006 mixtape’s success to speak his successes into existence. Yo Gotti’s latest mixtape marks his first solo music release since his 11th studio album, CM10: Free Game, which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and became the highest-charting album of his career. The album featured collaborations with renowned artists like Moneybagg Yo, Kodak Black, Shenseea, and more.

Having achieved five consecutive Top-10 album debuts on the Billboard Top 200, Yo Gotti continues to make his mark in the music industry. Aside from his musical success, he recently made headlines by joining First Lady Dr. Jill Biden at The White House to host a Major League Soccer Youth Clinic, showcasing his passion for soccer as a co-owner of the esteemed franchise, DC United.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the release of “I Showed U So” and are eager to witness the next chapter in Yo Gotti’s storied music career.