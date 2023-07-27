Drake stepped out after his New York City show at Madison Square Garden, and in true Certified Lover Boy fashion, he had at least 20 women with him. According to PageSix, The Boy followed his MSG residency each night with an after-party at Mamo in Soho, where he was said to be surrounded by a “bevy of beauties.”

Why Mamo? Well, they hold Drake down whenever he wants to visit. “They close down for him all the time,” says our insider. “It’s super last-minute. They get hit up, and they accommodate him very well.”

Drake has wrapped up his time in New York City for the It’s All A Blur tour. Taking the stage during his final show at Madison Square Garden, Drake gave an update on when fans will be able to hear his For All The Dogs album.

Before departing the stage, Drake promised to return and gave the update.

“I will be back soon. I have an album dropping in, like, two weeks or some shit,” Drake said. “But until then, just know, you’re always with me and I’m always thinking of you and everything I do is for you. Every time I step in that booth, I hope to make you proud.”

Two weeks “or some shit” would put The Boy around a release date of August 11. You excited?

Drake tells New York he’ll be back and has an album dropping in like two weeks. 👀 pic.twitter.com/4WnPHn4ec5 — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) July 27, 2023

Fans have often said that Drake’s “got that dawg in him,” but this week, he took that statement literally as he was spotted leaving his hotel in New York City wearing a full-head dog mask.

Drake rocked the head-turning (or tail-wagging?) look on Thursday as he left his hotel to head to his performance at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The black and tan mask (which some say is a doberman while others say is a rottweiler), which covered his full face and neck, was complimented by a fresh New York Yankees baseball jersey and gray sweats and what appears to be a glass of white wine.

Luckily it appears that the “Hotline Bling” singer was able to see just fine through the mask’s eyeholes as he successfully made it to his show in Brooklyn (one of several in New York City over the past week). The performances were part of his “It’s All a Blur” U.S. tour with 21 Savage.