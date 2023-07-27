Thanks to a collaboration with Snapchat, Drake is taking his It’s All A Blur tour to the next level with augmented reality (AR) technology. Using Snapchat’s Camera Kit, Drake is allowing fans to become part of the show during his performance of “Laugh Now Cry Later.” The stage screens will showcase Snapchat’s iconic Crying Lens in real-time, adding a unique and interactive element to the concert experience.

The Canadian rapper is at the forefront of incorporating Snapchat’s AR into live performances, and he’s not the only one. During their recent UK and ongoing US tour, Duran Duran also integrated Snapchat’s Camera Kit into their shows. Audiences witnessed Snapchat’s AR Lenses projected on the band and the crowd in real-time, including the viral Spider on Face Lens and the Black Eyes Lens.

Snapchat’s Camera Kit enables partners like Drake and Duran Duran to integrate Snap AR into their own applications, websites seamlessly, and even physical locations, bringing a new dimension of engagement and excitement to their performances.

Fans attending Drake’s It’s All A Blur tour, which runs until October, can look forward to being part of this innovative and immersive concert experience through the power of augmented reality.

You can see the video from inside Madison Square Garden below.