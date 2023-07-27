Drake’s family has been a part of his run across the country for the It’s All A Blur tour. In New York City, The Boy recently set up a residency, and his dad was present. While entering a hotel, a fan asked about his prospects of having a child, and Drake’s dad, Dennis Graham, offered some easy advice.

“Do you think that I could have a child one day, too?” a fan said. In response, Graham said “Keep fucking.”

And that will do it. You can see the moment below.

Drake’s tour has had various special guests from J. Cole to Yankees sluggers Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge. During night two of Drake’s Madison Square Garden stay for the It’s All A Blur tour, The Boy replaced his look-a-like for his mom in the opening and performed “Look What You’ve Done” to her.

Drake’s tour opens with the single, acting like he is reading the lyrics from his teenage rhyme book. The book is previously handed to him by a Degrassi-era lookalike. This time his mom took a seat on the couch. The touching moment led his mom to tears.

After rapping the lyrics to his mom, Drake hugged her before her tears flowed.