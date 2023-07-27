Jaylen Brown has announced plans for his new $304 million contract, the largest in NBA history. Speaking with the media, Brown revealed that he will pour back into the community that has hosted his basketball career.

“I appreciate the investment and the commitment from the Celtics,” Brown said. “That commitment will be felt from me here in Boston on and off the floor.”

Brown now aims to bring “Black Wall Street” to Boston, aiming to helpt the racial wealth gap in the city.

Advertisement

“There’s analytics that support that stimulating the wealth gap is something that could be a betterment for the entire economy,” Brown said. “With the biggest financial deal in NBA history, it makes sense to talk about one, your investment in community. But two, also the wealth disparity here that nobody wants to talk about. … It’s something we can all improve on.”

Also available at the press conference was Celtics’ co-owner Wyc Grousbeck, who stated Brown’s character was part of the decision to make the financial investment in the character.

“It’s not just about a contract or money or playing basketball. It’s about making a difference in life,” Grousbeck said. “That’s what Jaylen embodies to me and to my partner Steve [Pagliuca] and others and to all of us here at the Celtics. He’s a true Celtic. He’s a Celtic for years to come.”

Jaylen Brown has signed the richest deal in NBA history. According to ESPN, Brown has inked a five-year, $304 million supermax extension with the Boston Celtics.

Brown and his agent Jason Glushon met with ownership on Sunday to finalize the deal, placing him under contract until the 2028-29 season. Brown now passes Finals MVP Nikola Jokic and his $276 million extension with the Denver Nuggets.

Brown’s teammate Jayson Tatum is eligible for a supermax extension next summer. Last season, Brown averaged 26.6 points on 49% shooting. In the first year of his deal, Brown will make $52.3 million, and in the final year he will make $69.1 million.