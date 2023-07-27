LaKeith Stanfield has revealed that he is both a husband and a father, recently marrying Kasmere Trice and welcoming a child. The name and gender of the baby have not been revealed.

Speaking with PEOPLE, Stanfield is embracing the change of becoming a parent, stating, “There’s life before being a parent, and then there’s life being a parent. It completely changes.”

On the topic of their child, Trice stated protection of their family was the ultimate goal.

“We just decided really early on, ‘We want to protect our baby as much as we can for as long as possible,’” said Trice. “And when it’s time for us to announce our child, our family, we do it our way.”

Stanfield added, “Being in the public eye can be something that’s amazing, but it can also be something that is very hard on you. There need to be things that exist that are not sacred and not consumption for everybody.”

Trice and Stanfield also offered Instagram Posts detailing their romance and new journey as parents.