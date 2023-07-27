Method Man is a busy guy. Between acting, rapping, and just existing, there may be multiple reasons he can’t make every Wu-Tang Clan show. That’s the case with The Wu’s forthcoming trip to Greece.

With Meth missing the show, one fan reached out at first, asking for the Hip-Hop icon to reconsider:

“No method man means no real Wu. Please think again and make an exception. I know the reasons behind your absence and i totally understand but think about the fans also. This was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see all 9 Wu-Tang together. I was waiting my whole life for this. Please don’t do this to us!!!!! Love you!”

And then it went south as the fan blasted Method Man, showing where he dropped the n-word on him within the run of insults.

“You know what mr. Meth FUCK YOU, uou could at least read it. You don’t care about your fans, only thing you care is money, pussy ass n-gga. Get the fuck outta here you clown. I hope you make nothing but failures from this point on …. Bitch ass nigga. FUCK YOU!!!””

The class act that Method Man is, kept it cool: “Gotta love the fans I’m pretty sure someone will say I’m wrong or that I’m bullying for posting this, but if I didn’t, you all wouldn’t believe me.. I mean, he even used the N-word .😂 and this is after professing his love for Wu-Tang I can’t make this up. With that being said, I’m sending love and light to this young man.. @pskopelitis“

Remember, fans, rappers are people too, and they have lives to live. You can see the message below.