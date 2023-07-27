In the heart of Memphis, the city’s pulsating beats and basketball spirit collided in a momentous tale of music and mentorship. NLess Entertainment’s co-founders, Zach “Z-Bo” Randolph and Marcus “Head” Howell, announced a groundbreaking investment in Connect Music Group, a black-owned music company empowering independent musicians to chase their dreams while retaining ownership of their art.

To celebrate this alliance, Randolph and Howell led a funding round with the esteemed FedEx CEO of Airline and International, Richard W. Smith. An exclusive investor event buzzed with excitement as visionaries and music executives shared their growth and visions for the future of Memphis’s music industry.

Randolph, a former NBA star, had seamlessly transitioned into a music executive, propelling NLess Entertainment to hip-hop prominence. The label housed multiplatinum artists like Moneybagg Yo and BIG30, and the super producer Turn Me Up YC, who crafted beats for the industry’s finest.

Under their tutelage, Moneybagg Yo soared to the top of the charts with his No. 1 album, “A Gangsta’s Pain,” while BIG30 graced the coveted XXL Freshman Class cover. Turn Me Up YC’s exceptional talent garnered him the prestigious BMI Songwriter of the Year Award.

As a basketball legend with his jersey retired by the Memphis Grizzlies, Randolph continued to make waves. Recently inducted into the Tennessee Hall of Fame, he now set his sights on expanding NLess Entertainment into sports, establishing a sports management division to guide athletes towards triumph.

The story of NLess Entertainment and Connect Music Group became an anthem of inspiration, where passion and mentorship harmoniously united to create a brighter future for Memphis’s creative and sporting talents.