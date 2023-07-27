Robin Thede’s A Black Lady Sketch Show ended after four seasons at HBO and Thede found something good to do with the wardrobe. Thede donated the clothes, shoes, purses, and more to the Beauty 2 The Streetz Non-Profit organization.

Thede responded to the donation on Instagram: Thank you to @beauty2thestreetz for your life changing work! I hope these pieces (most were worn once or never worn!) help so many people! I am so grateful for @lindamorel and my @ablackladysketchshow family who made this incredible donation happen! It was so important to us that we turn the end of our show into a new beginning for others.”

A Black Lady Sketch Show‘s time at HBO is over. The fourth season of the Emmy-winning series is the last. In the announcement, HBO celebrated the show and its creator Robin Thede.

“For four exceptional seasons of ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ we’ve been thrilled to partner with her on this groundbreaking, hilarious series,” network execs say to Variety. “Robin, alongside Hoorae, Jax Media, and the incredible cast and crew, leave an indelible legacy not only in sketch, but in television comedy, and we look forward to continued creative collaboration under her deal with us.”

“Thank you to all the immensely talented cast members, guest stars, writers, directors, editors and crew members who have made ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ an Emmy-winning success,” Thede said in a statement. “I especially want to recognize the Black women and other women of color who excelled in every department at ‘ABLSS.’ I am also eternally grateful for the support of Issa Rae and Jax Media, Amy Gravitt, Casey Bloys and the entire team at HBO, Max and Warner Bros. Discovery.”

Robin Thede, creator of A Black Lady Sketch Show, is developing a new comedy series called “Disengagement” as part of her three-year deal with HBO, Max, and Warner Bros. Television.