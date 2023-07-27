Soccer superstar Kylian Mbappé was offered a whopping soccer contract from Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia. The number was up to $776 million, which he has now turned down and will not open negotiations. For the deal to work, Al-Hilal would have to engage in a transfer with Paris Saint-Germain, according to Forbes.

PSG has not renewed Kylian Mbappé’s contract beyond June 30, 2024. Despite his contract not being extended, Kylian Mbappé “never considered this option” to move to the Middle East.

PSG did accept a $222.5 million transfer fee from Al-Hilal.

Advertisement

French soccer star Kylian Mbappé’s ongoing transfer saga with current club PSG has sparked a surge in new social media followers. As speculation surrounding his future in Paris continues, casino sweepstake comparison site CasinosSweeps analyzed the Instagram and Twitter accounts of both Mbappé and the team.

“The impending move of Kylian Mbappé is undoubtedly the talking point of the summer transfer window,” said a spokesperson for CasinoSweeps. “With a serious offer from Al Hilal submitted and European giants like Real Madrid, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Barcelona waiting in the wings, it is fascinating to see what happens next.

“The French superstar attracts interest from every corner of the globe as the fourth most followed soccer players on Instagram. Possessing an impressive engagement rate of 3.74% and with 106 million followers on Instagram, Mbappé is only beaten by Cristiano Ronaldo and former teammates Lionel Messi and Neymar.”

With just one year left on his contract, Mbappé has been granted permission to speak to Saudi Arabian outfit Al Hilal after PSG accepted a jaw-dropping world-record $332 million transfer offer.

The forward’s Twitter following has witnessed a remarkable upswing, with an average of 10,914 new followers daily. Mbappé’s follower count increased by a staggering 140,858 in just two days, indicating the massive interest in his potential move to Saudi Arabia. Breaking his silence on the rumored transfer, Mbappé shared a tweet from NBA player Giannis Antetokounmpo, garnering over 1 million likes within a mere 14 hours.

Meanwhile, PSG’s official Instagram account has experienced a notable decline, losing 356,760 followers in the last month due to controversies surrounding Mbappé and the recent departure of Lionel Messi to Inter Miami. In stark contrast, Mbappé’s Instagram presence has flourished, gaining 1.2 million followers within the same 30-day period, demonstrating his continued popularity and appeal among fans and followers alike.