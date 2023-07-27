Aaron Rodgers is looking to maximize his time as quarterback of the New York Jets. To open the window for winning further, Rodgers has agreed to a new, reworked contract, in which he took a pay cut of $35 million.

According to ESPN, Rodgers put his pen to a new, two-year, $75 million deal that is fully guaranteed. His previous contract had $110 million in guarantees. Rodgers now provides the team’s front office with financial flexibility to add and retain quality players through his tenure to win another Super Bowl.

After becoming a Jet, Rodgers revealed his desire not to make this a one-year deal.

“The team gave up significant pieces for it to be just a one-year deal,” he said. “I’m aware of that. … Anything could happen with my body or the success we have this year, but I’m having a blast, so I really don’t see this as a one-year-and-done thing.”

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the New York Jets, with their new quarterback Aaron Rodgers, will be the subject of this season of HBO’s Hard Knocks. Giving us our first look at the team.

The Jets report to training camp next Wednesday and will be followed by a fleet of cameras throughout their road to the 2023 NFL season. Previously, the Jets declared they did not want to be featured on the show. The NFL selected them anyway. Additional options were the Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints, and Washington Commanders.

“I haven’t gotten word or anything like that. I know there’s several teams that would love for ‘Hard Knocks’ to be in their building, but we’re just not one of them,” Saleh said.

Unfortunately for him, the cameras are on the way.