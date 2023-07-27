Rolling Loud continues to prove itself to be the largest Hip-Hop festival, and this year proves to be no different. This past weekend, music-lovers from all over the world conjoined to enjoy the live performances, with headliners Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and A$AP Rocky stealing the show.

Of course, anyone who lives in Miami can tell you how lit the nightlife scene can get. But sometimes, you may not have the funds or connections to really live it up and party like the rockstar you are. Thankfully, Swae Lee and Bryson Tiller came in to save the day: throwing free parties for their fans who couldn’t make it to Rolling Loud, or those who simply wanted to enjoy the vibes with their favorite artist.

This past weekend, both Platinum-selling recording artists teamed up with the new social media app called CheckN, which tells users where all the people in the city are. Think of it as a “Waze” for people, as it locates anyone from friend to stranger. By informing you where the biggest crowds are, CheckN takes the guess work out of going out by helping you discover the coolest events happening in real time.

Once you’re actually at the venue, the app lets you browse the profiles of everyone else in attendance, while giving you an opportunity to connect with people. Users also get the inside scoop on exclusive offers from your favorite celebrities and venues.

The two-night block parties were hosted by Yes Julz, who also hosted the livestream for Rolling Loud. Fans were not only able to view free performances from Swae Lee and Bryson Tiller, but was granted early access to the CheckN app — set to launch in Miami in the next few weeks.

Partners of the app include NBA player John Wall, Yes Julz as CMO, former UFC EVP Don Gold, and more.