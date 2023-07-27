Whenever Travis Scott drops new music, the whole world pays attention. Most recently, the Houston, Texas rapper revealed the release date for his forthcoming project, Utopia, releasing on Friday, July 28th.

Sharing to his 50.6 million followers on Instagram, La Flame unveiled two out of the five album covers of the project, featuring photos from some of his favorite photographers.

One of them sees Travis Scott smiling upside down with a blacked-out face, while the other seems to be a mash-up of three different images. On the bottom, four shirtless black males stand behind a white woman with blond hair.

While the photo itself must have some deeper meaning that Travis connected to, The Weeknd didn’t hesitate to show his sense of humor. In the comment section, The Weekend wrote, “#BLACKEDTOPIA,” referring to the porn site Blacked. The comment has since gone viral, accumulating over 31K likes and counting.

The Weeknd and Travis share both a personal and professional relationship. Travis’ lead single for the project, “K-POP,” features The Weeknd and Bad Bunny.

Travis revealed the first cover art earlier this week on Tuesday and said he would unveil the project’s “main cover” on Thursday, July 27th.

In addition, Travis posted the trailer for his accompanying movie, Circus Maximus, which debuts in theaters on Thursday as well. Travis not only directed the film but wrote and stars in it as well.