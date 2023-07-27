Tina Knowles and Richard Lawson are headed for a divorce. The pending split will dissolve Beyoncé’s mom’s marriage of eight years.

The divorce was filed on Wednesday, listing the separation date of Tuesday, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce.

According to TMZ, the two wed in April 2015. Tina is also seeking a termination of spousal support that would be awarded to either her or Richard.

Advertisement

Additionally, Tina changed her name to Celestine Lawson with the marriage. She will now return back to Celestine Knowles.